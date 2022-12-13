© Mixmike/Getty Images



New Zealand has introduced a steadily rising smoking age to stop those aged 14 and under from ever being able to legally buy cigarettes in world-first legislation to outlaw smoking for the next generation.Associate health minister Ayesha Verrall said at the law's passing on Tuesday: "Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5bn better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations."It will be accompanied by a slew of other measures to make smoking less affordable and accessible, including, rather than corner stores and supermarkets.The country has also increased funding for health services and campaigns, and rolled outThe laws passed their final reading on Tuesday evening, and, as New Zealand attempts to reach its goal of making the country "smoke-free" by 2025.While introducing the law for its first reading in July, Verrall said: "For decades we have permitted tobacco companies to maintain their market share by making their deadly product more and more addictive. It is disgusting and it is bizarre. We have more regulations in this country on the safety of the sale of a sandwich than on a cigarette."Smoking rates are plummeting," she added. "Our goal of being smoke-free by 2025 is within reach."Data indicates that at least some New Zealanders have swapped their nicotine habit from cigarettes to vapes.Data released in November showedThe rise in daily vape users, however, was larger than the drop in daily smokers: