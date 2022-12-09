us border patrol badge
© SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images
More important things going on?

A 38 year old Border Patrol agent has died after a high speed chase with illegal immigrants on the border in Mission, Texas resulted in a fatal crash.

Yet the Biden White House has said nothing about the incident, prompting more accusations that the administration isn't looking out for agents trying to protect the border.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the unnamed agent, a father of two children, came off an ATV after hitting a fence while in pursuit of illegal crossers.

"The death of an agent who died while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation," Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz said. "Our prayers are with his family and coworkers during this difficult time."

Fox reporter Bill Melugin, who has been at the front lines on the border crisis for years now, noted that the White House has said nothing about the incident.


The development comes just a day after Joe Biden said he wasn't visiting the border, despite being in Arizona, because there are "more important things" going on.


Following backlash from Border Patrol agents, Democrats defended Biden's comments, with one Rep. arguing that Biden doesn't need to go to the border because he's seen photos of it.


The Border Patrol Union on Wednesday took to Twitter to state "Joe Biden created this massive, chaotic mess at our border with his policies," adding that "This is not leadership, it's cowardice."


As we have repeatedly highlighted, there is an all our crisis on the border that is about to get even worse with the removal of Title 42: