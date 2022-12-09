© SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

More important things going on?A 38 year old Border Patrol agent has died after a high speed chase with illegal immigrants on the border in Mission, Texas resulted in a fatal crash.Yet the Biden White House has said nothing about the incident, prompting more accusations that the administration isn't looking out for agents trying to protect the border.Fox reporter Bill Melugin, who has been at the front lines on the border crisis for years now, noted that the White House has said nothing about the incident.The Border Patrol Union on Wednesday took to Twitter to state "Joe Biden created this massive, chaotic mess at our border with his policies," adding that "This is not leadership, it's cowardice."As we have repeatedly highlighted, there is an all our crisis on the border that is about to get even worse with the removal of Title 42: