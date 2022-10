© AZ Central/Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images/KJN



The Biden administration is privately pushing Arizona leaders to take down its temporary wall along the Mexican border with the promise that the federal government will installaccording to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner.Republican Gov. Doug Ducey 's spokesman told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday evening that Washington's latest proposal in the fight over securing the border in western Arizona is not something the state will even consider.Ducey's communications director, C.J. Karamargin, in a call Wednesday evening, said:The outright refusal on Arizona's part is the latest move in a game of chess between state and federal officials over border security,President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 and immediately canceled all border wall construction nationwide. In the year and a half since, arrests of illegal immigrants have soared, including in Arizona's border city of Yuma.— more than in all of former President Barack Obama's eight years in office.The Ducey administration had waited for the federal government to fill in the gaps between wall projects,to clog the gaps where nearly all illegal immigrants were crossing and surrendering in the region.Over 11 days in August, construction crews installed stacks of shipping containers in the wall's gaps to block Mexican cartels from smuggling people and drugs into the country.The state's response on Tuesday chided Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Jacklynn Gould for her office's lack of knowledge about its claims that the federal government was in the process of filling in the gaps. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has also touted his pressuring the Biden administration to fill in the gaps as being a success, but the government has yet to award the contracts or begin construction.Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director of Emergency Management Allen Clark wrote in a letter shared with the Washington Examiner:On Tuesday, a federal government official from the Border Patrol sent a generic letter to the state alerting officials of its intention to close four gaps in the border wall, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the Washington Examiner.Shelly Barnes, the environmental planning lead within the Border Patrol's program management office directorate, said the government would useKaramargin said:Clark noted thatand that the containers would remain in place because he had seen no indication that the federal government intended to fill in the gaps.