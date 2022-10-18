Society's Child
Enough: Public 'overwhelmingly' wants border wall
Washington Examiner
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 09:48 UTC
In a new I&I/TIPP poll, voters decried the surge past 2 million illegal immigrants crossing into the United States this year and said they believe Republicans would handle the problem better. But they also said that the administration should stop blocking construction of a wall and get back to finishing it.
"By 57% to 33%, Americans overwhelmingly support building a wall," said the poll analysis shared with Secrets on Monday.
"Among Republican voters, support is very strong, with 85% favoring and just 11% opposing. Independents support it: 47% to 37%. Even Democrats show surprisingly strong support for building a wall: While 48% oppose it, 45% support it," said the analysis.
The pollster cited several reasons for the growing support, noting the string of problems along the border, including increased illegal crossings and the surge in crime. Just over the weekend, Texas police arrested over 700 illegal immigrants and seized drugs along the border.
Reader Comments
At the Canadian/American border the U.S. have nifty sensors for movement, ground vibration, infra-red and visual light cameras all designed to catch evil Canadians crossing into the U.S. The U.S. has even convinced Canada to let U.S. border guards have authority 100 Km north of the border into Canada!!
LOL! You might recall, pre-covid, that immigrants from other nations would make their way up to the U.S./Canadian border, some by taxi, and then walk across into the open arms of Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario police. So ya, we have lots of people from other nations at the moment.
Anyway, since when did the Democrats ever care what Americans wanted?
