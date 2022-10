The public has had it with the border chaos caused by President Joe Biden's policies and "overwhelmingly" want a coast-to-coast wall built as former President Donald Trump once promised and delivered 458 miles on.In a new I&I/TIPP poll, and said they believe Republicans would handle the problem better. But they also said that the administration should stop blocking construction of a wall and get back to finishing it.said the poll analysis shared with Secrets on Monday."Among Republican voters, support is very strong, with 85% favoring and just 11% opposing. Independents support it: 47% to 37%. Even Democrats show surprisingly strong support for building a wall: While 48% oppose it, 45% support it," said the analysis.The pollster cited several reasons for the growing support, noting the string of problems along the border, including increased illegal crossings and the surge in crime.