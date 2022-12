© Jim Watson/Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images



"... based on the last two months, 2023 should set yet another record for illegal border crossing — and by a substantial margin over 2022. This coming March, April and May in particular could post some spectacularly ugly numbers."

For 2021, Steven Kopits with Princeton Policy Advisors accurately projected that about two million border crossers and illegal aliens would be apprehended.These estimates do not include theNow, Kopits projects that Biden's policies will see— another record-shattering annual level of illegal immigration.If the projections pan out, some 6.9 million border crossers and illegal aliens will have been apprehended at the border since 2021 to 2023 under Biden. This is a foreign population just two million short of New York City's resident population.Kopits writes:Kopits writes that until Republicans win critical House and Senate seats, along with the presidency in 2024, "Democrats will set the political agenda, and the border is likely to remain wide open."In just days, theafter the Biden administration refused to appeal a ruling that struck down use of the order.As Biden officials reportedly worry that an open borders narrative across the world will drive a record-breaking level of illegal immigration,Breitbart News recently reported that thousands of migrants are waiting in Mexico to rush the U.S. border when Title 42 ends in weeks. As part of the plan to deal with a record level of illegal immigration,Biden's existing plan will to fund additional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to more quickly release border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities away from the southern border.Previously, Biden officials admitted that