It's no secret Philadelphia is a dangerous city.In 2019, the murder rate wasresidents according to FBI data , with 331 homicides that year. Fast forward three years,Most affected are black males between the age of 18 and 45.Crime is so out of control that the Philadelphia City Council recently approved a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under the age of 18 - making a temporary summertime law permanent.To combat the crime wave,The final straw for Patel after his business was reportedly vandalized by young people who stole an ATM machine. His car has also been a casualty of crime, according to the report."We wear Kevlar, we are trained, my guards go to training every other week, they're proficient with [their guns] and with their taser, they know the law," said police chief Andre Boyer.When asked about residents who are concerned over the gun-toting guards, Patel said: "I listen to them, but according to some people, violent people, they carry the guns, they're not afraid of them? This is the protection for the neighborhood and the customers."