"We can't get new people to this profession because law enforcement has been lied about. We've been vilified. So we're heading we're into a crisis."

"It's not safe here... I've been telling people for over a year, do not to come to Los Angeles. We cannot keep you safe. Every day is living in a movie set, between the movie 'Purge' with all the violence, crimes and murders, and 'The Walking Dead,' because you got all these people there on drugs in the homeless tents."

"It doesn't matter where in Los Angeles because nobody goes to jail... the problem is you go back to 2020 and defund the police movement."

Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm on heightened crime throughout the country, warning about the dangerous implications of police department shortages and rising crime rates among citizens.told Fox News thatmaking it difficult to protect the streets.Smith also said thatHe continued to say thatAdditionally, law enforcement officials said that officers no longer want to be on duty because they put their life on the line every day to protect people, but then woke, liberal leaders let criminals out the second they are booked. They said that it is not the people who want to defund the police, but the politicians.