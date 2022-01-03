"specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners."

"Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard. These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.



"Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com."

Hy-Vee is introducing armed security guards to stores across its eight-state region, including in the Kansas City area, the grocery chain announced this week. The Hy-Vee Retail Security team will beThe company said it already has armed security in several stores, and plans to implement the new plan in its other stores "in the near future."Hy-Vee released a video along with the announcement, showing b-roll video ofHy-Vee did not say whether there were any previous incidents or impetus that motivated the change. Hy-Vee's president Jeremy Gosch said in a statement:Hy-Vee said it has 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states that employ 93,000 people.