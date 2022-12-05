Society's Child
US military scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made
New York Post
Sat, 03 Dec 2022 17:08 UTC
Andrew Huff, who worked for a New York-based non-profit that studied viruses, said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two-plus years ago and blamed authorities for the "biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11," Britain's The Sun reported Saturday.
The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility.
Huff, an epidemiologist, said in his new book, "The Truth About Wuhan," that the pandemic was the result of the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China.
"Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he said in his book, which was exclusively excerpted in the newspaper.
Over the last two years, increasing evidence has suggested that the virus was leaked from the lab.
Some experts believe that the virus could have escaped through an infected scientist or the improper disposal of waste from the facility. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, told a European politician that he feared that the virus escaped from the lab in "a catastrophic accident" in 2019, according to a report in the Daily Mail earlier this year.
Huff is a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based non-profit that studies infectious diseases. The group has been studying different coronaviruses in bats for more than a decade with funding from the National Institutes of Health, and had forged close ties to the Wuhan lab.
Huff, who worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016, said that the non-profit helped the Wuhan lab put together the "best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species" for many years.
"I was terrified by what I saw," the army veteran from Michigan told The Sun. "We were just handing them bioweapon technology."
The Wuhan Institute of Virology, a state-run and funded research facility home to China's riskiest coronavirus research, has been under immense pressure by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to produce scientific breakthroughs to raise China's global status despite lacking resources, according to a recent investigation published by ProPublica/Vanity Fair.
Reader Comments
On 19 January 2017 the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global initiative to fight epidemics, was launched at WEF in Davos. The internationally funded initiative aims at securing vaccine supplies for global emergencies and pandemics, and to research new vaccines for tropical diseases, that are now more menacing. The project is funded by private and governmental donors, with an initial investment of US$460m from the governments of Germany, Japan and Norway, plus the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust.[84]2020 meeting[edit]Between 21 and 24 January 2020, at the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, CEPI met with leaders from Moderna to establish plans for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Davos gathering,[85] with a total global case number of 274 and total loss of life the virus at 16.[86]The WHO declared a global health emergency 6 days later.[87]Then along comes Covid, lab leak or natural origin are not mutually exclusive.
- Wikipedia
It is an interesting exercise to look up the charts on Measles and 'flu then mark the point at which vaccines are introduced. It is long after better nutrition, housing and sanitation has done its work and doesn't make a dent in the graph.
I'm almost certain that it was a bio-engineered family of viruses (certainly not one, but several, with different virulence and other functions), which was administered on purpose according to a certain plan, but of course nothing goes ever according to plan, so some accidents also happened.
Agree completely. I have had both the original Covid (May of 2020) and Omicron (twice this year; very minor but can drag on if you don't rest enough). A very weird bug. But a nothing-burger if you simply give yourself tons of rest and take D3/Zinc/C and shitloads of clean H2O to flush toxins. Sure looks engineered to really hang around, unlike previous colds/flus that disappear by late spring. But who knows?
Interestingly, I caught a bad corona virus at the Vegas WCES in 2003. Real nasty-ass bastards, these little turds went straight for the brain and I had both unbelievable physical exhaustion and terrible 'brain fog' and frankly, got a little scared as this was the first time I ever had such an effect. It felt like I was losing my mind. So I called up my then brother-in-law, a prominent Wyoming physician, who calmed me down and explained that corona viruses have the ability to release these spike proteins that can pass the blood-brain barrier and cause mild to moderate inflammation that results in the fog effect, which would go away with time and rest. That was the very first time I had heard of corona-related 'spike proteins', and it really helped quell my anxiety a lot. Thus, your likening it to an active/significant Epstein-Barr infection is a very good connection to have made. Cheers!
From Wuhan, maybe. Accidental leak. No, I don't think so.
drag them from there mansions and hang the kvnts from the nearest lamp post asap
But I'm also pretty certain, that this virus or variants were released in other countries, including Western Europe, at the same time or about, because that is what I would make to ensure wide spread.