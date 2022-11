Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on "Meet The Press" and "Face The Nation," Sunday, speaking almost exclusively about COVID-19.During his interview with Chuck Todd on "Meet The Press," Fauci was asked what can be done to figure out whether the COVID-19 virus was leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Fauci claimed that the only thing that can be done to discover COVID-19's origin is to fully investigate the physical lab and engage in open and transparent communication with the researchers in China.. He also urged jurisdictions to weigh the collateral effects of a lockdown versus the disease risk when making decisions.It's unclear whether his tour of Sunday's news shows marks the last of Fauci's public appearances as he plans to step down from his role as the Biden Administration's chief medical advisor and from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation in December.