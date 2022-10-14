Received and reviewed this week by OpenTheBooks, a watchdog group, the disclosures show that Fauci's household net worth increased from $7.6 million on Jan. 1st, 2019 to $12.6 million as of Dec. 31st, 2021.
The spike in net worth came from several places: From his salary, from his benefits, from his investments, and from gifts/awards.
His Salary
"Fauci continued to be the most highly compensated federal employee earning $456,000 in 2021 and $480,000 in 2022. Fauci out-earned the president, four-star generals, and roughly 4.3 million other federal bureaucrats," according to OpenTheBooks.
As previously reported, OpenTheBooks has estimated that when Fauci retires, he'll earn $414,000 in pension just the first year alone. This would mean he'd be earning more from retirement than the President of the United States earns while in office. ($400,000.)
His Benefits
"Federal employees have a lucrative amount of paid time off, subsidized healthcare, pension benefits and a myriad of other perquisites. For example, after just three-years, a rank-and-file federal employee receives 44 days of paid time off. Dr. Fauci has held a federal job for 55+ years," OpenTheBooks notes.
"A good faith estimate of the taxpayer cost of those benefits is 30-percent multiplied by the salary amount for Dr. Fauci and his wife."
So if he earned $456,000 last year, that means he likely earned an additional $136,800 in benefits that year alone.
His Investments
Fauci reportedly earned $910,174 in "gains" and profits in 2021 and $794,369 in 2020.
"The total value of Dr. Fauci's investment account was $10,271,626 and his wife's investments totaled another $2,405,887, as of 12/31/2021," according to OpenTheBooks.
The money is distributed in several accounts: "an IRA worth $706,219 (up $67,700); a defined benefit brokerage account totaling $2,551,210 (up $147,688); and a revocable trust worth $7,014,197 (up $1,718,299). His wife's revocable trust is worth $2,269,225 (up $306,406) and an IRA totaling $136,662 (up $16,385)."
Gifts/Awards
The remainder of Fauci's wealth comes from gifts and awards.
"In January 2021, Fauci received a $1 million prize for the prestigious Dan David Prize affiliated with Tel Aviv University for 'speaking truth to power' and 'defending science' during the Trump administration. Disclosures show that Fauci kept $901,400 of that prize with roughly 10-percent awarded to handpicked scholarship winners," OpenTheBooks notes.
"Fauci also collected awards of $12,500 from the Eliot Richardson Prize in Public Service on July 31, 2021 and the Abelson Prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science on February 8, 2021. Two years ago, Fauci was named Federal Employee of the Year at the 2020 Samuel J. Heyman Service To America Medals awards program and he was paid $5,198 for the virtual star-studded event."
Congressional Republicans have long expressed concern over all the money Fauci collects and whether or not it's influenced his decisions as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
As a result of their concerns, Republicans plan to investigate Fauci if and when they retake the House in November.
Incidentally, last month the doctor announced his retirement right as talks of an investigation began to emerge.
The announcement triggered accusations from Republicans that Fauci was trying to avoid being investigated.
Look:
But when questioned by Fox News's Neil Cavuto, Fauci denied that he was trying to avoid being investigated.
"Not at all. Not even a little bit. I mean, I have nothing to hide, and I can defend every decision I have made, so I'm not afraid of that at all. That didn't even come in as a minor consideration," he said.Cavuto then pressed him on whether, following his retirement, he'd be willing to testify in front of Congress as a private citizen.
"Yeah, of course. I believe that oversight is an important part of the government process, but some of the things that have gone on have been outright character assassination. That's not oversight. So if they want to get into legitimate, dignified oversight, I'd be happy to do that," Fauci replied.While he didn't clarify what he meant by "legitimate, dignified oversight," it's presumed meant oversight that doesn't involve any tough questions about both his unseemly wealth and some of his more dubious past actions as the head of the NIAID ...
