From almost the moment the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the medical-research establishment in Washington and London insisted that the virus had emerged naturally. Only conspiracy theorists, they said, would give credence to the idea that the virus had escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.The story begins with a Jan. 31, 2020, email to Fauci from a group of four virologists led by Kristian G. Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute. The genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 had been published three weeks before, giving virologists their first look at the virus' structure and possible origin. We knew this much already from emails obtained in June 2021 by a Freedom of Information Act request, as well as from the fact that a teleconference took place the following day (Feb. 1, 2020) to discuss the virologists' conclusion.Andersen and his colleagues then prepared an article, published on March 17, 2020, in the journal Nature Medicine, that declared flatly, "Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus." The article was highly influential, persuading the mainstream press not to investigate lab-leak theories. That paper, along with an earlier letter in the British medical journal The Lancet, froze into silence any dissenting voices from the scientific community. The Lancet letter was signed by Jeremy Farrar, a powerful research administrator in London who convened the Feb. 1, 2020, teleconference.This short snippet of genetic material is what makes the virus so infectious for human cells. Scientists sometimes add this element to laboratory viruses to make them more virulent, but in nature, viruses usually acquire runs of genetic material like this by swapping them with other members of their family.Another member of the Andersen group, Farzan of Scripps Research, apparently felt much the same way. "He is bothered by the furin cleavage site and has a hard time explain[ing] that as an event outside the lab (though, there are possible ways in nature, but highly unlikely)," the House committee's letter says of his remarks.Farzan noted that viruses can acquire elements like furin cleavage sites when grown in cultures of human cells, so "instead of directed engineering ... acquisition of the furin site would be highly compatible with the continued passage of virus in tissue culture."The conferees were clearly aware of the possibility that the virus had originated in the Wuhan lab . "So I think it becomes a question of how do you put all this together," Farzan wrote, "whether you believe in this series of coincidences, what you know of the lab in Wuhan, how much could be in nature — accidental release or natural event?"I am 70:30 or 60:40," he said, meaning he thought lab origin considerably more likely than not."The voices of conspiracy will quickly dominate, doing great potential harm to science and international harmony," he wrote on Feb. 2, 2020, according to the new emails.Even after the March 2020 Nature Medicine article, which made the natural-origin theory the mainstream view, Collins still fretted that the lab-leak idea had not been sufficiently suppressed. "Wondering if there is something NIH can do to help put down this very destructive conspiracy," he emailed Fauci on April 16.Fauci was less concerned. "I would not do anything about this right now," he replied the next day. "It is a shiny object that will go away in times."For many months, it did just that. Natural emergence remained the only possibility on the table in the scientific establishment and mainstream media.Collins and Fauci were proponents of "gain-of-function" research, as it is blandly known. "Important information and insights can come from generating a potentially dangerous virus in the laboratory," they wrote in the Washington Post in 2011.Some virologists questioned whether the possible gains were worth the substantial risks. But Collins and Fauci prevailed over the doubters, and in 2014 they began supporting a program of manipulating SARS-related viruses in Wuhan. Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance of New York, managed the program, using NIH money to fund research by Shi Zhengli, the chief expert on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.As we know from EcoHealth's grant applications to the NIAID, Shi collected many types of coronaviruses from wild bats and took them back to her lab. There, she manipulated the viruses, principally by taking the gene for the spike protein of one virus and inserting it into the genome of another. The stated goal of this research was to find out how close the wild viruses might be to jumping to humans. To this end, she tested the novel viruses in humanized mice — animals genetically engineered to carry in their airways the proteins that the virus targets. The process adapts the virus to be capable of attacking live humans, even though this is not the intent.Besides adding novel spike proteins, Shi's manipulations may well have included insertion of a furin cleavage site. EcoHealth applied for a grant in 2018 for research that proposed to "introduce appropriate human-specific cleavage sites" into SARS-like coronaviruses. Though this grant application, submitted to an agency of the Defense Department, was turned down, Shi's research team was clearly aware of the technique and may well have conducted such experiments with other funds. It is common practice for researchers to test out experimental techniques before applying for the grant in which they will be used.However, Garry said in an email response that his remarks about the furin cleavage site in the emails discussed in the House committee's Jan. 11 letter were just arguing a position and were taken out of context. "I favored the natural origin and had so for weeks, but the furin cleavage site was hard to rationalize."The Andersen group's change of mind, Garry said, was not precipitate and had developed over several weeks for scientific reasons, not political pressure.Garry replied that engineering such a site would be a "very expensive, labor intensive, multiple month" process, and that in any case the Chinese researchers wouldn't have used a virus so different from SARS1, the cause of a 2003 epidemic and their primary known focus of interest. But this is a hypothetical, not a clinching argument.The repudiation by Andersen, Garry and Holmes of their original conclusion, expressed in the Jan. 31, 2020, email was of enormous benefit to Collins and Fauci. Though primary responsibility for any lab leak would rest with Shi at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and with Chinese regulatory authorities, Collins and Fauci could share a portion of the blame for having funded gain-of-function research despite its obvious risks and then failing to ensure that grant recipients were taking all necessary precautions.If there really was a conspiracy surrounding the origin of SARS-CoV-2, Congress should search for it — first, in the still-closed records of the National Institutes of Health and the EcoHealth Alliance. Congress then needs to ask scientists free of outside pressures or conflicts to reassess the probable origin of a virus that has now killed some 5 million people worldwide.Nicholas Wade is a science writer and author who has worked at Nature, Science, and the New York Times. Excerpted with permission from City Journal.