Leaked documents reveal researchers applied for $14m to fund controversial project in 2018.Wuhan scientists were planning to release enhanced airborne coronavirus particles into Chinese bat populations to inoculate them against diseases that could jump to humans, leaked grant proposals dating from 2018 show.New documents show that just 18 months before the first Covid-19 cases appeared , researchers had submitted plans to release skin-penetrating nanoparticles containing "novel chimeric spike proteins" of bat coronaviruses into cave bats in Yunnan, China.When Covid-19 was first genetically sequenced, scientists were puzzled about how the virus had evolved such a human-specific adaptation at the cleavage site on the spike protein, which is the reason it is so infectious.The documents were released by Drastic, the web-based investigations team set up by scientists from across the world to look into the origins of Covid-19.The bid was submitted by British zoologist Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, the US-based organisation, which has worked closely with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researching bat coronaviruses.Team members included Dr Shi Zhengli, the WIV researcher dubbed "bat woman", pictured below, as well as US researchers from the University of North Carolina and the United States Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Centre."This is clearly a gain of function, engineering the cleavage site and polishing the new viruses to enhance human cell infectibility in more than one cell line," he said. Daszak was also behind a letter published in The Lancet last yea r which effectively shut down scientific debate into the origins of Covid-19.Viscount Ridley, who has co-authored a book on the origin of Covid-19, due for release in November, and who has frequently called for a further investigation into what caused the pandemic in the House of Lords, said: "For more than a year I tried repeatedly to ask questions of Peter Daszak with no response."The scary part is they were making infectious chimeric Mers viruses," the source said."These viruses have a fatality rate over 30 per cent, which is at least an order of magnitude more deadly than Sars-CoV-2.EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been approached for comment.