Puppet Masters
Fauci never lies? CNN, NYT, WaPo & other MSM outlets IGNORE report showing US funded coronavirus research in Wuhan before pandemic
RT
Thu, 09 Sep 2021 18:10 UTC
More than 900 documents were obtained by The Intercept, following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) that revealed the NIH gave millions of dollars in grants to the US NGO EcoHealth Alliance. Nearly $600,000 was used at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, at least partially "to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans."
"Even before the pandemic, many scientists were concerned about the potential dangers associated with such experiments," The Intercept reported, publishing quotes from several people concerned about the relation between the research and the health crisis affecting the world today.
The grant used to research bat coronaviruses was active between 2014 and 2019. Former president Donald Trump shut down a decision to renew the funding in 2020, after Covid-19 became a global pandemic.
Despite the newsworthiness of The Intercept's bombshell report, the US' largest media outlets - including the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC - failed to air or publish any coverage. Fox News on Thursday scanned through transcripts from CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, and ABC News and found the report had not even been mentioned this week. Similarly, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Politico, Axios, USA Today, and even the Associated Press failed to report on the concerning development online.
"Shame on the other networks and print news. It seems they don't like reporting the truth," protested one American on social media, arguing that the story was even "bigger than Watergate."
"If corporate media doesn't acknowledge, did it really happen?" questioned another person, while others accused the media organizations that omitted the report of being "propaganda outlets" that wanted to suppress the truth.
Conservatives questioned whether National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) President Dr. Anthony Fauci had lied to Congress about the NIH's funding of Wuhan coronavirus research. Fauci has repeatedly denied the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its sub-institute, the NIAID, funded gain-of-function research since he was grilled about the matter by Republican Senator Rand Paul in May.
Fauci told Paul the NIH "has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology," to which Paul responded with the warning that "it is a crime to lie to Congress."
On Tuesday, following the release of The Intercept's report, Paul tweeted, "Surprise, surprise - Fauci lied again... And I was right about his agency funding novel coronavirus research at Wuhan."
Latest News
- Huge tornado swirls debris into air as it strikes northern China
- Mountain, houses and tunnel entrance collapse due to continuous heavy rainfall in Shaanxi, China
- Fauci never lies? CNN, NYT, WaPo & other MSM outlets IGNORE report showing US funded coronavirus research in Wuhan before pandemic
- Left doesn't just want to censor you on social media. It also wants to close your bank accounts.
- 14 ways official reports agreed with "conspiracy theorists" on 9/11
- 'China should send warships inside US territorial waters' in retaliation for another US incursion into South China Sea, says Chinese news outlet run by top Chinese diplomat
- Massive fire breaks out on the roof of New York City hospital
- Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction fully completed
- World's oldest forest unlike anything imagined, leaves scientists confused
- Putin to BRICS leaders: Western countries created a mess in Afghanistan but now entire world must deal with the consequences
- The ACLU, prior to COVID, denounced mandates and coercive measures to fight pandemics
- White House tells 11 Trump-appointed military service academy board officials to resign or be fired...some push back!
- Rolling Stone COVID-19 debacle is indicative of a larger problem in media
- Israel seeks revenge after Palestinian 'Great Escape'
- Biden to announce vaccine requirement for all federal workers
- Palestinians warn of uprising if Israel seeks to kill 'beloved' escapees
- Gavin Newsom opposed vaccine mandates in 2019 speech and was thanked by RFK, Jr.
- Kentucky lawmakers vote to lift statewide mask mandate for public schools
- Pennsylvania Republicans to hold a hearing on election integrity, 2020 investigation
- What message do repeatedly downed Israeli missiles in Syria send to Tel Aviv and Washington?
- Fauci never lies? CNN, NYT, WaPo & other MSM outlets IGNORE report showing US funded coronavirus research in Wuhan before pandemic
- 'China should send warships inside US territorial waters' in retaliation for another US incursion into South China Sea, says Chinese news outlet run by top Chinese diplomat
- Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction fully completed
- Putin to BRICS leaders: Western countries created a mess in Afghanistan but now entire world must deal with the consequences
- The ACLU, prior to COVID, denounced mandates and coercive measures to fight pandemics
- White House tells 11 Trump-appointed military service academy board officials to resign or be fired...some push back!
- Rolling Stone COVID-19 debacle is indicative of a larger problem in media
- Israel seeks revenge after Palestinian 'Great Escape'
- Biden to announce vaccine requirement for all federal workers
- What message do repeatedly downed Israeli missiles in Syria send to Tel Aviv and Washington?
- Good luck with that: Biden to require COVID-19 vaccines, tests for millions of private workers
- Putin accelerates a grand strategy of win-win cooperation at Eastern Economic Forum
- Best of the Web: Scotland to launch vaccine passports on 1 October for large events, stated goal is to 'encourage' young people to be injected
- German police secretly bought NSO Pegasus spyware
- Best of the Web: China returns to 'full Covid': Millions are again under lockdown 'because of the delta variant'
- Under the shadow of Damocles' Sword
- Hungary blasts 'arrogant' Brussels threats to penalize Poland for judicial reform, accuses EU of empire-building
- SOTT Focus: JUST the FACTS: Coronavirus in Australia, by the Numbers
- Taliban appoints hardline government of war criminals, seeks absolute control, China Russia unimpressed
- US warns it could DEFAULT on debts, Putin aide says Washington's massive 'stimulus' spending to blame for global wave of inflation
- Left doesn't just want to censor you on social media. It also wants to close your bank accounts.
- 14 ways official reports agreed with "conspiracy theorists" on 9/11
- Massive fire breaks out on the roof of New York City hospital
- Palestinians warn of uprising if Israel seeks to kill 'beloved' escapees
- Gavin Newsom opposed vaccine mandates in 2019 speech and was thanked by RFK, Jr.
- Kentucky lawmakers vote to lift statewide mask mandate for public schools
- Pennsylvania Republicans to hold a hearing on election integrity, 2020 investigation
- Shapiro on Fox: Daily Wire 'staffing up' to fight Biden's 'tyrannical and authoritarian order'
- Google & BBC staff face an onslaught of woke indoctrination, but it won't work... normal people can spot bulls**t a mile away
- Feds charge deputy mayor of NY town found with unregistered guns, fake FBI badges
- Women take their fight with Scottish leader online over SNP's gender self-identification plans: 'Shame on you Sturgeon'
- James Corbett: Red Alert: False Flag Incoming!
- Whopping 70 percent of unvaccinated Americans would quit their job if vaccines are mandated
- Major factory fire in France forces residents to stay indoors amidst toxic smoke risk, small explosions reported
- Best of the Web: Huron University College professor refuses to abide by school's vaccine mandate in the name of ethics
- 'Flame purification'? I fear the burning of books in Canada is the first step towards something sinister and evil
- Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
- Fort McCoy hit by case of measles as thousands of Afghan refugees arrive for resettlement
- Crusader against critical race theory Christopher Rufo loses Twitter blue checkmark 'after reporting on CRT in Big Tech'
- 'They attacked us and killed our children': Grieving Afghan fathers demand fair investigation of US drone strike in Kabul
- Mysterious stone balls found in ancient Scottish tomb
- The two Satans of Afghanistan - and Jimmy Carter's lips are sealed
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Huge and exquisite gold hoard from Iron Age discovered in Denmark
- How MI6 & the CIA backed "right-wing religious fanatics" in Afghanistan
- Discovery of 2nd neighbourhood in Çatalhöyük reveals possible bear claw grave goods and ochre paint workshop
- America's first civilization was made up of 'sophisticated' engineers
- Three mass trauma events used to destroy America: JFK murder, 9/11 and COVID-19
- Completed Vermeer restoration reveals a painting within a painting
- The first farmers of Europe
- Neanderthal child tooth discovered in Iran reveals geographical range, belongs to extinction era
- Ancient humans crafted bone tools carved from elephants
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- From PSYOP to MindWar
- Gender differences in diets of ancient Romans revealed in new analysis of Pompeii skeletons
- Israel's nukes make US aid illegal
- SOTT Focus: John Pilger: The Great Game of Smashing Nations
- Flashback: The British-American coup that ended Australian independence
- World's oldest forest unlike anything imagined, leaves scientists confused
- No, minister, vaccine passports are not necessary to end the pandemic
- China develops miniature helicopter to accompany future Mars missions
- The Pythagorean revival needed to overthrow today's Standard Model priesthood
- China's Chang'e-5 orbiter is heading back to the moon, new mission not revealed
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning All the Way Down: The Wonders and Mysteries of Language with Juliana Barembuem
- Algorithm can predict Alzheimer's with 99% accuracy
- Scientists watch bacteria fix broken DNA in real time to see exactly how it's done
- Supernova event triggered by collision with compact object, first time ever observed
- Texas cold snap linked to 40 years of increasing snowfall in Arctic & disruptions in stratospheric polar vortex - increase in extreme cold events likely - study
- 'Return of the God Hypothesis' explains why science can no longer ignore intelligent design
- Genes can respond to coded information in light signals - or filter them out entirely
- More fantastic molecular machine videos from Wehi
- China may upgrade existing rockets to speed up plans for a human Moon mission
- Amazing Hubble telescope photo shows space 'sword' piercing huge celestial 'heart'
- Best of the Web: Enigmatic ancient brown dwarf discovered in solar neighborhood suggests more 'accidents' may be lurking in our galaxy - NASA
- Researchers discover way to speed up tendon healing
- SOTT Focus: The Science Is Clear - The Case Against Mandating Vaccines: One Executive's POV
- Astronauts find another crack on aging International Space Station - this time in original 1998-launched Russian module 'Zarya'
- A bad solar storm could cause an 'internet apocalypse'
- Huge tornado swirls debris into air as it strikes northern China
- Mountain, houses and tunnel entrance collapse due to continuous heavy rainfall in Shaanxi, China
- Firefighter killed in wildfire on Costa Del Sol, Spain as 1,000 forced to evacuate
- Twin waterspouts form in south Palm Beach County, Florida
- Hundreds of dead seabirds reported up and down the length of Scotland's coast
- Bloodbath scenes at Scots beach as 3 whales die on shoreline
- Violent hailstorm pummels Beijing, roads flood
- Impressive video of glacial outburst flood in Iceland
- 14-stone hyena savages man in Maharashtra, India
- Monumental floods and destruction in Pattaya, Thailand - 2nd deluge within 2 weeks
- 2 dead, 3 missing after floods in Tungurahua Province, Ecuador
- Best of the Web: Record rainfall floods streets in Lot-Et-Garonne, France - 2 month's worth of rain in a few hours (5 inches in 3 hours) - Floodwater over 2 metres deep
- 17 hospital patients die after floods in Hidalgo, Mexico
- Typhoon Conson leaves at least 12 missing, 12,000 affected in the Philippines
- 'This is big': 14-mile long oil spill in Gulf of Mexico investigated by Coast Guard
- Dixie Fire is blazing its way to becoming California's biggest ever
- Drone footage shows the extent of devastating fires burning in Amazon rainforest - well above historic average for 3rd consecutive year
- Another glacial outburst flood begins on Iceland
- 24 tea garden workers critically injured in 2 lightning strikes in West Bengal, India
- Ida latest: 71 dead in 8 states, power slowly returns after storm
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and surrounding states
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley, 70, says she used Ivermectin, Joe Rogan protocol to treat COVID and recovered in 12 days
- Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to 'significant expansion'
- Best of the Web: Where are the autopsies of people who died post vaccination?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 'Mystery fever' kills 68 people, including 40 children, within a week in India
- Israel warns COVID 'Green Pass' will expire if residents don't get third jab
- Best of the Web: 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 5 questions for FDA about Pfizer vaccine approval
- Fructose expands surface of the gut, associated with cancer, leaky gut, and weight gain - study
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
- UK: Diabetes drug batch recalled over toxic contamination with potential cancer-causing substance
- Best of the Web: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
Quote of the Day
The progressive development of man is vitally dependent on invention. It is the most important product of his creative brain. Its ultimate purpose is the complete mastery of mind over the material world, the harnessing of the forces of nature to human needs.
This is the difficult task of the inventor who is often misunderstood and unrewarded. But he finds ample compensation in the pleasing exercises of his powers and in the knowledge of being one of that exceptionally privileged class without whom the race would have long ago perished in the bitter struggle against pitiless elements.
Recent Comments
9/11 - A CONSPIRACY THEORY By James Corbett [Link] In less than 5 minutes... 9/11 Trillions: Follow The Money [Documentary] by James Corbett...
"amerika is not a nation for dissidents". Richard Hofstadter after Geoffrey Gorer examined the media and school curriculum in USSR he described...
SOLARIA BINARIA seems to be the basis for the construction of the Tokamak magnetic ring accelerator. It brings to mind the magnetic flux tube...
"... Alright, language is appearing now, but what's it really saying about what's going to happen in the future ?..." 'RED WOO! - EXPLORERS' GUIDE...
[Link] Matt Ehret discusses the multipolar alliance of Russia with China and India and the potential this offers for the future And the reasons...
Comment: See also: