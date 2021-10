© AFP 2021 / STEFANI REYNOLDS

Why The Lies?

It was "getting caught" that concerned him.

What Next?

US COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci has found himself in the crosshairs after the National Institutes of Health admitted subsidizing "limited" gain-of-function research on infected bats at Wuhan Institute of Virology.Recent revelations shedding light on the fact that America's premier science institute - the National Institutes of Health (NIH) - was less than forthcoming regarding its funding of controversial virology research have placed Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, in the hot seat.Amid the US government-led outcry for transparency and finger-pointing in the search for COVID-19's origins, the bombshell NIH letter on 20 October admitted funding of a "limited experiment" in gain-of-function research on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China.On 11 May, Fauci testified to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that a $600,000 NIH grant he approved for the WIV was not for "gain-of-function" research.Amid GOP-led calls for Fauci's resignation and some lawmakers referring the immunologist to the Justice Department for investigation, the question arises why Biden's chief medical advisor "lied" in the first place, and what, if any, consequences there might be for him."He was profiting from the research and advancing his own career and the interests of those closest to him. It stands to reason that he would do all he could to occult the facts from public disclosure. His insistence that Covid's natural origins theory is a more likely explanation than a lab leak is just one more way that he has actively worked to obfuscate the truth and stifle the investigation," underscored Davidiuk.The White House scientific advisor was likely to have been under tremendous pressure in the US, especially during the Trump Administration, to align himself with the promotion of the narrative of a "China virus", argued Dr Zeno Leoni, a Teaching Fellow at the Defence Studies Department of King's College London."It would have been extremely challenging for Fauci to unveil such a hard truth which would have undermined Trump's hawkish narrative. This, however, is not a justification for not telling the truth, but it needs to be considered," added Dr. Leoni.Based on previous scandals and issues of transparency in political matters in the US, Dr. Zeno Leoni believed that Fauci will be under much pressure to resign. The analyst did, however, suggest that President Biden might attempt to defend him. This would be likely, believed Leoni, considering that the scientist has been "more aligned to Biden's than to Trump's approach" regarding the management of the pandemic.Anthony Fauci should have resigned months ago, insisted Vlad Davidiuk.The recent revelations should definitely prompt Congress to look at the WH scientific advisor's potential involvement with vaccine patents and monetary benefits that he may have received from vaccine production and distribution, suggested John Di Lemme. Reflecting on the blame-game that the US government had been engaged in while ostensibly seeking to discover the "truth" about the origins of COVID-19, he added:However, unless a "smoking gun" is found to prove that Anthony Fauci had knowledge of grant funds being funnelled towards the risky research, there is no way to hold him responsible, concluded John Di Lemme.