An urgent new arrest warrant has been issued for the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann over a series of rapes and horrific child sex abuse."The accused is the same person against whom charges were brought in connection with the disappearance of the then 3-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann," the prosecutor's office confirmed at the time.Madeleine, of Leicestershire, was last seen sleeping alongside her infant siblings in her family's vacation rental while her parents, Gerry and Kate, dined with friends at a nearby restaurant. When Kate McCann checked on her children around 10 p.m., she found the bedroom door and window open and Madeleine gone.Brückner has reportedly denied any involvement in the McCann kidnapping to authorities. A known drifter, the court's latest warrant claims that he will be a flight risk if released as planned in 2025.The arrest warrant needs to be approved by Italy, where Brückner was arrested in 2018 before being extradited to his native Germany, the Sun reported . A decision on whether to send him to trial for five additional cases is still pending.