© PA



© PA



Murder probe

The new prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is a convicted child sex offender, German police have revealed.The 43-year-old man, who has not been named, is white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build at the time the toddler vanished on May 3 2007.Christian Hoppe, from Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), told the country's ZDF television channelGerman newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung reported the suspect, a German national, was carrying out a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005.The newspaper said he was convicted of the offence in Braunschweig district court in December last year.Hoppe said German police have not ruled out a sexual motive for the alleged crime against Madeleine, which is being treated as murder by the BKA He added thatKate and Gerry McCann, and her twin siblings Sean and Amelie - before spontaneously kidnapping her.Hans Christian Wolters, a spokesman for the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor's Office, said: "In connection with the disappearance of the three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann on 3 May, 2007 from an apartment complex in Praia da Luz, in Portugal, the Braunschweig prosecution is investigating against a 43-year-old German on suspicion of murder. We are assuming that the girl is dead.Police also said there are other who have "concrete knowledge" of Madeleine's disappearance.