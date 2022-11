© AP / Susan Walsh

The new Twitter boss points out the platform has not banned "even the most far left account spouting utter lies."The comments came in response to conservative journalist Kyle Becker, who mocked "spoiled lefty journos" pretending that Musk was some kind of right-winger even though he was allowing "left-wing 'fake news'" to remain on Twitter.Since acquiring Twitter in October, Musk has laid off hundreds of employees and reversed the "permanent suspensions" of multiple notable accounts, including former US President Donald Trump. He drew the line at Alex Jones , however, citing personal reasons.Even as Musk boasted of not banning people for "utter lies," Twitter suspended journalist Garland Nixon for a satirical "to do" list aimed at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The notice sent to Nixon cited "hateful conduct" as the reason for the ban. A pro-Ukrainian troll campaign known as "NAFO" claimed credit for the ban.