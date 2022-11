© AP



The Associated Press has fired the journalist who reported a story that Russian-fired missiles crossed into Poland after it was revealed that Ukraine likely fired the projectiles , according to a report.The piece did not follow the AP's standard that reporting include more than one source when that source is anonymous.The one exception to the rule is when "material comes from an authoritative figure who provides information so detailed that there is no question of its accuracy," according to the AP's statement of news values and principles.An AP spokesperson and LaPorta did not comment on his ouster when contacted by Confider.