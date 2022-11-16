© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina



Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the missile explosion which killed two people in Poland has brought the West closer to World War III.Medvedev's words were echoed by Russia's deputy representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, who claimedIn a post on Telegram,Another source of doubt was the "instant hysteria of the Kiev regime and demands to punish Russia, which were backed by the Poles, who have already gone mad from Russophobia," the diplomat wrote.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was quick to blame Russia for the incident late on Tuesday, urging NATO, of which Poland is a member, to act against this "attack on collective security." Despite not being backed by any proof, the claims were picked by the media in Poland and by some of the country's officials.Warsaw put its military on alert, and said it was discussing whether to invoke NATO's Article 4, which would require consultations on the situation with the other 29 member states and a consensus decision on how to proceed.However, US President Joe Biden said soon afterwards: "it is unlikely, in the minds of the trajectory, that it [the missile] was fired from Russia." The Associated Press also cited three US officials as saying preliminary data suggested the missile was actually Ukrainian, fired by the country's air defenses amid a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.Russia's Defense Ministry has insisted that it did not carry out any strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday. It later clarified that analysis of photos from the site showed that the debris were from a missile for the S-300 air defense system operated by Ukraine's military.