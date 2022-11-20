The US shouldn't expect the Netherlands to unquestionably adopt its approach to China export restrictions, a senior Dutch official warned, signaling a potential obstacle to the Biden administration's trade fight.Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in an interview with newspaper NRC published on Friday.The comments marked the first time Dutch officials have publicly outlined their stance on the issue.-- and its military.Schreinemacher's statement highlighted the significant challenges the US is facing in persuading allies to join its campaign. While the Netherlands and Japan share many of the US's security concerns, the two countries also see China as a major market that they would like to maintain access to.The Netherlands are key to the struggle becauseWithout getting specific, Schreinemacher said that the Netherlands is likely to introduce certain export controls on China by itself. The Dutch government needs more time to decide on potential new rules, she said.In early October, the Biden administration unveiled sweeping measures aimed at limiting China's abilities to secure advanced artificial intelligence chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, roiling, while ASML and Tokyo Electron have said they expect a smaller impact.Senior US officials -- including Alan Estevez, the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security -- are traveling to the Netherlands this month to discuss export controls. But an immediate accord isn't expected to come out of the talks, Bloomberg News has reported.Meanwhile, Beijing is working to ensure other countries don't cave to US demands. In a Group of 20 summit meeting on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to avoid disrupting global trade."We must oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues and maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain," Xi told Rutte. Rutte also visited South Korea this week to discuss tech issues and deepen chip ties.