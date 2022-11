© Reuters





China's foreign minister accuses US of 'sinister move' to disrupt regional peace and stability

The United States and China promoted their ambitious plans for the Indo-Pacific at an Apec business forum, even as other leaders warned of the dangers of splitting the globe into two blocs.US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday underscored Washington's "enduring" long-term plan for the region, amid growing uncertainty among governments and businesses over its lack of commitment to Asia "Our message is clear. The United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific; one that is measured not in years but in decades and generations," she told business leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) CEO forum in Bangkok. "There is no better economic partner for this region than the United States."Under the Biden administration, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific had strengthened, with an "unprecedented expansion of ties" between the US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Harris said.Washington, she went on, would continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase the free flow of capital and trade with the region.Harris also rallied for greater support from businesses, stressing that the US would strengthen economic rules and norms while rejecting market distortions and unfair competitive advantages."The United States is here to stay," she assured the region, noting that growing economic ties and partnering private firms were a "top priority" for her country."America is a strong partner to the economies and the companies of this region because America is and will remain a major engine of global growth," Harris said.In much the same vein, Chinese President Xi Jinping a day earlier urged greater economic integration and cooperation among countries in the Asia-Pacific.The Chinese leader again drove across similar points on Friday.In an address to leaders of the Apec inter-governmental forum, Xi called for greater multilateral solidarity and cooperation to maintain the stability that continues to benefit nations in the region.He also added thatChina has also sought to draw regional countries over to its side by boosting trade and economic cooperation.Xi has increased his engagement with regional leaders over the past week,, and called for greater collaboration between nations.This comes as US and China continue to wrestle for influence inCountries in the region have long been worried about being forced to choose sides.Separately,, following the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea.The White House said after the meeting that the leaders agreed the missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and warned North Korea that a nuclear test would be met with a "strong and resolute response" from the international community.They also called on Pyongyang to "abandon needless provocation and to return to serious and sustained diplomacy".South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the North's actions were illegal and would "never be tolerated".Japanese officials said that the missile, which landed just 200km (124 miles) off Japan, was capable of reaching the US mainland."They are reckless actions," Australian Prime Minister Albanese said."We stand with the world, and indeed with our allies, in opposing and condemning this action in the strongest possible terms ... And we stand ready to be part of a global response to this," he added.North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations have been a major topic of discussion at the string of diplomatic gatherings this week, starting with the Group of 20 summit in Bali.Countries including the US and South Korea have called on China - North Korea's only major ally - to play a more active and constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang.