© Twitter



Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a first-time visit to India on 17 November, to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Damascus and New Delhi, in another move to revive Syria's ties with other countries."Warm welcome to Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad of Syria on his maiden visit to India. Looking forward to a productive visit," India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.According to an article in the Hindustan Times,Mikdad reiterated that Syria hasin the Syrian conflict that began in 2011.In recent months, Syria has begun a rapprochement process with some of its neighbors following the 2011 war. This also includes Turkey , which is still occupying large areas of northern Syria.following a meeting between the two countries' respective foreign ministers, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).The Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met with Faysal for a bilateral meeting, as both, Bahrain and Syria , seek a normalization of ties.Last year, on 30 December 2021, Bahrain officially restored its relations with Syria, appointing an ambassador to Syria for the first time in a decade. Manama announced its plans to reopen the embassy in 2018. armed groups seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's government. Syria was also expelled from the Arab League in 2011.However, since last year,with Damascus.