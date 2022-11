© Astrid Riecken - Pool/Getty Images

Doctors around the country should stand up and refuse to administer sex-change surgeries to minors, neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview.The Biden administration and Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have advocated for children to receive irreversible sex-change treatments, which they describe as "gender affirming care." Many hospitals and states across the country support the treatments, including puberty blockers chemical castration and the removal of healthy sex tissue , while others have made moves to set restrictions for minors."If you were working at a hospital and your hospital approached you and asked you to perform sex-change treatment on a minor, what would you do?" the Caller asked Carson, the former director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.The Caller then asked Carson what he would advise for doctors who are currently practicing medicine."What little girl hasn't wanted to climb trees like girls or put on their father's tool belt? What little boy hasn't had the curiosity to put his foot in his mother's high heel? Does that mean that they want to change their sex? Some people seem to think so," Carson added, stressing again that children are in the state of "maturation" and shouldn't be able to make such important decisions.Carson also offered an informal assessment of Biden's mental health , saying that the president has signs of dementia . Biden has refused to publish his mental acuity test, despite a majority of Americans saying they have concerns about the cognitive abilities of the oldest president in American history.