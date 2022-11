© AlxeyPnferov/Getty Images

More than 70 percent of children with gender dysphoria "

typically outgrow

" it,

City Journal

reported earlier this year.

The Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted Friday to ban puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgery as treatments for transgender minors in the state.Florida is also one of at least nine states that prohibits Medicaid coverage of gender-transition services."The chief point of agreement among all of the experts — and I must emphasize this — is that there is a pressing need for additional, high-quality clinical research," said the board of medicine's chair, Dr. David A. Diamond, a radiation oncologist.A clinic that offered gender-transition services for children in England was closed down after NHS England found it was "not a safe or viable long-term option."An investigation into the Tavistock clinic in London revealed that other mental health issues were "overshadowed" by gender concerns.Psychiatrist David Bell, a whistleblower who raised concerns about the Tavistock clinic, has also called for a Scottish clinic that offers gender-transition services for children to be closed immediately." he added. "A lot emerge as gay and lesbian young people . . . We want to celebrate gender fluidity, so people can keep their sex body but express their gender how they wish to."He expressed concern about the use of puberty blockers, saying "it should be an extremely rare occurrence that you should block a child's puberty."