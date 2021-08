© Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The emergency rule comes in response to Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order.Florida will pay for parents to transfer their children to a new school if the students experience "Covid-19 harassment" over face mask requirements, according to a new rule from the Florida Board of Education.State education and health officials came up with the emergency rule in response to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order last week banning local school districts from having mask mandates. The order cited Florida's Parents' Bill of Rights and directed the state's health and education departments to design and implement rules to "protect parents' freedom to choose whether their children wear masks."The state education board unanimously approved the rule on Friday.A public school's failure to comply with the new rule could result in state funds being delayed.DeSantis on Friday reiterated that he is not looking to reimplement lockdown measures for Florida despite the state's recent surge in coronavirus cases, saying lockdown measures do not work and are in fact "destructive."DeSantis' ban on mask mandates came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance recommending that all students, teachers, and other staff in K-12 schools wear face masks when the new school year starts this fall.The Florida Education Association criticized the order, saying in a statement that "decisions on health and safety will not come in one-size-fits-all solutions."Former President Donald Trump also condemned the CDC guidance, declaring, "we won't go back.""We won't mask our children. Joe Biden and his Administration learned nothing from the last year. Brave Americans learned how to safely and responsibly live and fight back," the 45th president said.