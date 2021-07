© Getty Images

A Florida county school board voted on Wednesday to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside its schools, directly conflicting with Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) stance that schools should not impose mask mandates.According to WLRN, the move was made due to school board members' concerns over a rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Florida"I really wanted to start this school year as normal as possible," school board member Lori Alhadeff said on Wednesday, according to WLRN. "And a few weeks ago, I thought that we were in a position to go back to school without wearing masks and giving parents a choice.""But now with COVID soaring, and the delta variant, a lot has changed," Alhadeff said.The news outlet said that school board members would revisit the mask mandate around Labor Day.The comments come despite the fact that cases in the state have continued to surge while just half of all Florida residents are fully vaccinated. According to CDC data , Florida had 16,038 new cases on Tuesday, beating out Monday's 12,775 cases.Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that about 50 percent of people in Florida are fully vaccinated.