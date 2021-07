© AFP / Joe Raedle



Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday said he will sign an executive order to "protect the rights of parents" and allow them to choose whether their children should wear masks even if their school requires them to do so."There is no way in good conscious that I could bring anybody back into a school environment on the bus, the cafeteria, and not have a mask mandate. That is a moral decision," Broward School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood said Wednesday.Conflicting guidance about masks in schools has flustered the public over the past few weeks as back-to-school season approaches.President Biden addressed the confusion in a town hall last week, noting that he expects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge unvaccinated students to wear masks in schools and to continue to advise vaccinated students that they don't need masks.