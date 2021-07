© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee



As coronavirus cases continue to soar, two Florida mayors are announcing mask and vaccine mandates and defying the governor who is firmly opposed to any pandemic restrictions.Masks will again be required at indoor county facilities in Florida's populous Miami-Dade following new federal guidance recommending that even people vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear facial coverings.Disney World announced on its website Wednesday evening that beginning July 30, face coverings will be required for all guestswhile indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner,. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional in outdoor common areas."We want to keep our county and theme parks open for business," Mayor Jerry Demings said at a news conference Wednesday. "By instituting these measures, we want everyone to know, in Orange County, Florida, we take the coronavirus seriously.""We have all come too far. We have all sacrificed too much in this past almost year and a half. We cannot turn back now," Levine Cava said.The delta variant of the coronavirus is causing infection surges across the U.S., with Florida accounting for a fifth of the nation's new cases last week, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitals have seen admissions soar with the vast majority of the patients unvaccinated.On Tuesday, the CDC changed course on some masking guidelines and recommended that even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission. Officials cited new information revealing the variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people.All 67 of Florida's counties are considered areas of high transmission, meaning they have more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.DeSantis has remained staunchly opposed to restrictions, mask mandates and vaccine passports, a stance central to his reelection campaign. He was defiant Wednesday as he criticized the new CDC guidance during a Salt Lake City gathering of the American Legislative Exchange Council, a group that pushes conservative policies in Republican-controlled state legislatures.Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running to challenge DeSantis in 2022, suggested that local governments get creative about measures and vaccine campaigns."Local governments are handcuffed right now about what they can do," Fried said at a news conference Wednesday prior to the announcement of the two mayors. "We are stuck in a situation that all we can be doing is giving information out there, encouraging people to do what's right for their communities."Vivian Hug, a Navy veteran, brought her twins with her as she addressed board members, saying she was tired of giving up "freedoms in the name of safety.""Please stop the insanity. You have already done damage to these kids having to wear masks," she said before putting her daughter up to the microphone. The young girl complained that she can't breathe when she wears a mask and gets headaches from them.To date, Florida has confirmed nearly 2.5 million coronavirus cases. More than 38,000 people have died.