At least one of the studies that was cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to justify changing their guidance on masks was based on a vaccine that is not authorized for use in America and was rejected by a peer review.The study in question from researchers in India analyzed vaccine breakthrough in over 100 healthcare workers and claims to show that a COVID-19 Delta variant infection generates a higher viral load in comparison to other variants.The report from the CDC also says that "unpublished" and "additional data collection" studies are pending that will help to "understand the level and duration of transmissibility from Delta vaccine breakthrough infections in the United States and other settings."The CDC yesterday abruptly reversed its guidance and now recommends vaccinated Americans resume wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances to protect from the Delta variant. The agency also recommended children and teachers wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status.Both the agency and Walensky have been widely criticized for its seemingly arbitrary guidance on how to respond to COVID-19. The agency also came under fire after it was revealed it coordinated school re-opening guidance with America's largest teacher's unions.