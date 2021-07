The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday revised its guidance on COVID-19 masking wearing, recommending even vaccinated people return to wearing one indoors in parts of the country where the virus is surging.The country is averaging over 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the wire service also reports.Most new infections in the U.S. are among unvaccinated people. But the so-called "breakthrough" infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.