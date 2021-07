Charges Democrats of engaging in "Kabooki theater"Texas Senator Ted Cruz responded to the CDC's announcement this week that all Americans should wear face masks again, even fully vaccinated people, by labelling it the ultimate "virtue signal"."I actually understand vaccines do work, which is why that is an arbitrary rule to require people have been vaccinated to put a mask on," Cruz continued.Watch:As we noted yesterday , when asked "If vaccines work, then why do people who have the vaccine now need to wear masks?" the White House Press secretary had no explanation other than 'because we say so'.