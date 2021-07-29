ted cruz
Charges Democrats of engaging in "Kabooki theater"

Texas Senator Ted Cruz responded to the CDC's announcement this week that all Americans should wear face masks again, even fully vaccinated people, by labelling it the ultimate "virtue signal".

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Cruz said that while he believes in vaccines and has been urging people to get vaccinated, "I also believe in individual liberty, I believe in freedom, it's your damn choice whether you get vaccinated."

Cruz proclaimed that "when... the CDC puts out this rule, even if you've been vaccinated, you got to put a mask on. It is the Biden administration that are telling people, vaccines don't work."

"I actually understand vaccines do work, which is why that is an arbitrary rule to require people have been vaccinated to put a mask on," Cruz continued.

Calling it "Kabooki theater," Cruz bellowed "As soon as the CDC said that, we saw Democrats putting on masks, not because the vaccine suddenly stopped working yesterday, but it was working two days ago. Nope. Because now it is a virtue signal of submissiveness to wear a mask."

Watch:

As we noted yesterday, when asked "If vaccines work, then why do people who have the vaccine now need to wear masks?" the White House Press secretary had no explanation other than 'because we say so'.