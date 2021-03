© REUTERS/Joe Skipper



Ted Cruz (R-TX) has requested a meeting with the head of the Marines, accusing the Pentagon of launching a coordinated PR offensive against Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others critical of the military's social justice agenda."Instead of allowing the debate to run its course in public among American citizens and their elected leaders, military officials over the last week have repeatedly launched attacks on Carlson," Cruz charged, denouncing the military's conduct as alternating "between being ostentatiously childish and simply outrageous."The Pentagon has been in a raging war of words with Carlson, after the latterAs an example of its new-found wokeness, the Fox News host cited the creation of "maternity flight suits" that allow pregnant service members to fly missions while expecting. Although the "maternity suits" were already in the works during the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's mention of the uniform to mark International Women Day apparently triggered Carlson, who lambasted the rule change allowing women to fly non-combat craft into their second trimester as "a mockery of the US military."Carlson mounted a counter-offensive, accusing the Pentagon of "declaring war" on a "domestic news operation," but ultimately conceding that the forces are not even, and that the US military boasts a "manpower advantage" over his crew.While noting that there can be different takes on the "merits" of Carlson's argument, Cruz argued that the talk-show host voiced "broadly held concerns that have been the fodder of political controversy and debate for decades."