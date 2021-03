"[The security review is] only really about two things," Gaetz insisted. "One, hunting and destroying MAGA, and two, justifying the continued occupation of Washington DC."Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday to slam the Democrats for the continued presence of the National Guard in Washington DC nearly two months after the Capitol Hill riot.Gaetz said that Honoré sends the message that if your politics do not align with his, "then you ought to have negative consequences in other aspects of your life."Gaetz pointed to Honoré's call for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who the general described as a "stupid ass," to be placed on a no-fly list, for Donald Trump Jr. to be arrested, and for Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be disbarred.Carlson noted that as Democrats have allowed the military to continue its sustained presence in the Washington, DC, few Republicans have spoken up against it. "How long will we wait until someone wakes up to the fact our capital city is occupied for no justifiable reason?"Gaetz also insisted that members of the National Guard are aware that they are being used as political props and are resentful of it.The National Guard has maintained a presence in Washington DC since Jan 6. It is unclear how long they are expected to be there for, but some sources have suggested that they may not leave the capital until the fall.