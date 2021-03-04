tucker carlson matt gaetz
"[The security review is] only really about two things," Gaetz insisted. "One, hunting and destroying MAGA, and two, justifying the continued occupation of Washington DC."

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday to slam the Democrats for the continued presence of the National Guard in Washington DC nearly two months after the Capitol Hill riot.


Carlson and Gaetz began by criticizing Lieutenant General Russel Honoré, who was appointed by Nancy Pelosi to perform a "security review" of the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on Jan 6.

Gaetz argued that Honoré's comments on the Jan 6 riot qualifies as "delusional rants," arguing that they would "disqualify him from even a jury pool," but that he was appointed to run the security review anyway.

Gaetz said that Honoré sends the message that if your politics do not align with his, "then you ought to have negative consequences in other aspects of your life."

Gaetz pointed to Honoré's call for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who the general described as a "stupid ass," to be placed on a no-fly list, for Donald Trump Jr. to be arrested, and for Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be disbarred.


"It should come as no surprise that the initial recommendations that we're expecting from General Honoré will include permanence to the military occupation, a permanent strike force, potentially additional permanent fencing," Gaetz continued. "So I think that this is someone who needs to be removed."

"He has already cast judgement, and has no contribution to make to this discussion."

Carlson noted that as Democrats have allowed the military to continue its sustained presence in the Washington, DC, few Republicans have spoken up against it. "How long will we wait until someone wakes up to the fact our capital city is occupied for no justifiable reason?"

"There is a reason and it's to get some people rich," Gaetz said, arguing that a number of defense contractors are likely getting rich from the "continued desecration" of Washington DC.

Gaetz also insisted that members of the National Guard are aware that they are being used as political props and are resentful of it.

The National Guard has maintained a presence in Washington DC since Jan 6. It is unclear how long they are expected to be there for, but some sources have suggested that they may not leave the capital until the fall.