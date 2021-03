© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Critics are blasting CNN over a segment deeming Fox News host Tucker Carlson "the new Donald Trump," claiming the dig is a desperate attempt to win back viewers."Tucker Carlson is the new Donald Trump," Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter declared on Sunday. The segment later ran on CNN's website, touting Stelter as the network's "chief media correspondent."CNN political commentator SE Cupp agreed with Stelter's analysis and piled on Carlson."I can't decide if he's the rich man's Trump or the poor man's Trump," she told Stelter. "In some ways, he's smarter than Trump.""Read: without Trump, we can't gin up enough outrage to attract viewers, so we are going to attempt to make Tucker into Trump," reporter Drew Holden tweeted in response."So you're saying he's the next president?" Rebel News founder Ezra Levant added Some saw the piece as actually positioning Carlson for a presidential run.After the Pentagon blasted his segment on pregnant women in the military, Carlson accused them of declaring "war on a domestic news operation" and being more "openly political" than ever.