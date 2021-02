© AFP / Timothy Clary



I really hope we wake up quickly, because history shows there's a very small window where people can fight back before it becomes too dangerous to fight back.

Liberal feminist author Naomi Wolf dared to take her alarm about the US' slide into totalitarian dictatorship onto Tucker Carlson's Fox News show,Naomi Wolf, who has studied and written extensively about how democratic societies devolve into totalitarian regimes, told the Fox News host "there are 10 steps that would-be tyrants always take when they want to close down a democracy," ending with "suspension of rule of law." Wolf noted the US had sunk to that level over the last year, imposing draconian Covid-19 restrictions at the speed of light without even the slightest nod to the democratic process.The Fox News host joked that Wolf, a former adviser to Bill Clinton's presidential reelection campaign, was "undoubtedly losing friends" not just by coming on his show, but by posting about the Covid-19 police state to begin with. He even admitted he hadn't read her tweets because he had assumed he'd disagree with them, chiding his audience to "treat people as individuals rather than as stand-ins for whole political parties.But those remarks didn't come near encapsulating the disturbing obstinacy of some of Wolf's followers, who flew to pieces over their erstwhile heroine embracing a pundit they had long since written off as a "white supremacist" - even extending the label to cover her, in an egregious feat of guilt by association.No longer could they read or even own her books - in attempting to draw attention to the demise of American civil liberties, she had done the unthinkable and reached across the political aisle in an effort to be heard. Wolf's alliance with Carlson would open the door to anti-Jewish pogroms, one commenter warned , apparently serious.And the knee-jerk reaction to her appearance on Fox has only supported Wolf's points. Arguing people from all walks of life understood that something was deeply wrong with the Covid-19 police state, despite the media portrayal of a happily masked-up majority snitching on their neighbors with a smile, she suggested that the real problem was that things were happening too fast, in too divided a society, for effective organization against the never-ending stream of emergency measures to take shape.Unfortunately, Wolf is very much correct about the dwindling chances Americans have of extricating themselves from this authoritarian nightmare. "Really, we're turning into a version of a totalitarian state in front of everyone's eyes," she said - and the police state won't wait.Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23 and on Telegram