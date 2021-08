© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



"I guess I'm not surprised that Biden doesn't remember me; I guess the question is, what else has he forgotten?"



"Biden's forgotten about the crisis at our southern border; I can tell you that. Biden has forgotten about the inflation that's biting the budgets of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators who are fighting for freedom down in Cuba. Biden has even forgotten about the Constitution itself, as we saw with what he did with this (eviction) moratorium."

"And I can just tell you, I'm the Governor Who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kids' education. I'm the Governor Who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down. I'm the Governor Who answers to the people of Florida, not to bureaucrats in Washington."

"Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID cases in the entire country. Just two states. Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it. I say to these governors: Please help, but if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

"But let me tell you this, if you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way, I'm not going to let you get away with it. If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm going to stand in your way, and I'm going to stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people, impose mandates, if you're trying to ruin their jobs and their livelihoods and their small business, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way, and I'm standing for the people of Florida. So why don't you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

On Friday, speaking at a news conference at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis flattened President Biden again, after Biden had snidely responded, "Governor Who?" when asked about DeSantis earlier this week. DeSantis quipped:Then DeSantis cleverly used the "Governor Who?" insult by Biden and turned it on its head, asserting:Biden precipitated DeSantis' fiery response earlier in the week when he stated:In his blistering response , DeSantis fired:In a speech that lasted less than five minutes, DeSantis ripped Biden on various issues, noting thatbut had imported more of the virus with his lassitude regarding illegal immigration at the southern border; that a member of Biden's administration had— a notion DeSantis called "insane"; that Biden believes thatbut DeSantis believes the decision ultimately should be left to the individual; that Biden believesjust to go to the gym, or attend an event, or just to participate in everyday society,so no voter ID, but have to show your medical papers just to be able to live in everyday life."