© WFLA



"frequently contracts with Florida, has current contractual relationships with Florida, and is and will continue to seek to impose the Biden administration's unlawful requirements to Florida. Because the government's unlawful vaccine requirement seeks to interfere with Florida's employment policies and threaten Florida with economic harm and the loss of federal contracts, the State seeks relief from this Court."

"'prescribe policies and directives that the president considers necessary to carry out' the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act (FPASA) of 1949 (FPASA)" to "compel millions of Americans who work for government contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.



"Nothing in that statute authorizes such a radical intrusion on the personal autonomy of American workers — especially, as is the case here, when many of those workers are officials of a sovereign state.



"Even if the statute did authorize the mandate, the administration's vaccine requirements would still be unlawful because the manner in which they were enacted violates fundamental principles of administrative and procurement law."

"hold unlawful and set aside" Biden's executive order; issue 'preliminary and permanent injunctive relief enjoining Defendants from enforcing the executive order'; issue declaratory relief declaring the administration's actions 'unlawful'; award Florida costs and attorney's fees; and award any other relief the Court "deems equitable and just."

The state of Florida is suing President Biden, NASA and a number of officials and agencies within the Biden administration over itsrequiring government contractors to get vaccinated, sayingFlorida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis filed the lawsuit, first obtained by Fox News, againstNASA Administratorandover the mandates, which require all workers in the executive branch be vaccinated against COVID-19, and require federal contractors to mandate vaccinations and ensure workers are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.Florida's lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the middle district of Florida's Tampa division Thursday morning, argues that NASA, and othersIn the lawsuit, Florida argues that, if unchallenged, the federal vaccine requirements would force Florida to require vaccinations of certain state officials, as the state contracts with entities that also contract with the federal government.Florida's lawsuit says that thewhich authorizes the president toa Florida official told Fox News.The state is arguing that the courtThe lawsuit comes after President Biden signed an executive order over the summer requiring that all workers in the executive branch be vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden also signed an order to require businesses with more than 100 workers to mandate coronavirus vaccinations.Some organizations representing federal contractors have urged the administration to extend the deadline for workers through 2022, arguing that the deadline could cause mass resignations in the height of the holiday season, and could contribute to the worsening supply chain crisis.