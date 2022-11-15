Puppet Masters
Conflict in Ukraine is hybrid war - Lavrov
RT
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 20:12 UTC
The minister, who heads the Russian delegation, said that the US and its allies were pushing to include the Ukraine issue in the final declaration, which participants are set to sign on Wednesday.
"They wanted to add wording that would have condemned the actions of Russia on behalf of the entire G20 club, including Russia itself," Lavrov said. Moscow's delegation believes the issue to be irrelevant to the agenda of the gathering, but suggested reflecting the difference of opinion about it, he added.
"Sure, there is a war underway in Ukraine. A hybrid war that was unleashed by the West and which it prepared for many years, starting with the moment it supported the [2014] armed coup [in Ukraine] and the empowerment of openly racist and neo-Nazi powers" there, the diplomat added.
The launch this week of an EU mission, which aims to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops over two years, is the latest example of how Western nations are taking part in the "hybrid war", Lavrov told journalists. The arming and funding of Ukrainian troops, supply of intelligence and assistance in picking targets for military action, which Western nations do, make them participants, he explained.
Lavrov noted that Western nations resembled the USSR in the way they championed the Ukraine cause at unrelated forums. During a Communist Party gathering at some Soviet factory, which was supposed to be about some manufacturing issues, "it was considered correct to start a discussion with the obligatory condemnation of American imperialism. Western nations have used a similar approach at the G20," he noted.
By repeating the mantra about Russia's supposedly "unprovoked aggression" against Ukraine, Western nations are convincing non-aligned countries that the conflict was actually provoked by them and was not an act of aggression by Russia, but a legitimate response to threats created by the West, Lavrov stated.
Reader Comments
That is that on this topic - if they don't do it, then opportunity lost and then consequences for them and us....so I hope they do what must be done and then move the troops with offensive ambition resolute and go all the way to Kiev.
~
Then hold a trial and hang the clown by his neck if mercy is to be given - otherwise have him drawn and quartered and drug through the streets of pain for recompense for all the deaths he is personally responsible for.......fair is fair.
Actions speak louder that words and one lie too many is one lie too much....
ah, but for good diplomats and good diplomats deserve not only respect, they get immunity because who wants to lose communication.
~
Fuck the lies - actions speak louder than words.
~
The beauty is no nuke is called for or necessary, because truly, the rest of the world knows already.....so now they are just trying to figure out how to change sides in this tragedy avoidable....and so if they change sides together, then maybe message will be sent and then that will be that.
If you think your a hegemony, lesson learned is as such - you are not.
Odessa beckons.
In Canada, once refuted, truckers anger is only building and indignity unresolved only grows stronger.
The missiles are coming for sure and seriously, the Black Sea northern coast belongs to Russia if not now, then soon it will be.
Mark it.
One lie too many is one lie too much.
Think about it - if all they have is lies to tell, then really when the truth of the matter is revealed - lies are worthless and we know.
I guess the missiles will be the proof along with paratroopers landing seamlessly while other look on with no recourse and then if I was the Russian general, Odessa would come back to momma....so lets see what happens, but Odessa beckons.