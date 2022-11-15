© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry



The conflict in Ukraine is a hybrid war, in which Russia is essentially facing Western nations, which triggered the crisis in the first place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. He gave the assessment on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia.The minister, who heads the Russian delegation, said that the US and its allies were pushing to include the Ukraine issue in the final declaration, which participants are set to sign on Wednesday."Sure, there is a war underway in Ukraine., the diplomat added.. During a Communist Party gathering at some Soviet factory, which was supposed to be about some manufacturing issues, "it was considered correct to start a discussion with the obligatory condemnation of American imperialism.," he noted.By repeating the mantra about Russia's supposedly "unprovoked aggression" against Ukraine, Western nations are convincing non-aligned countries that the conflict was actually provoked by them and was not an act of aggression by Russia, but a legitimate response to threats created by the West, Lavrov stated.