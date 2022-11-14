© Social media

Earlier, a man with an SS-style patch was present among President Vladimir Zelensky's security detail.Footage of a, emerged online this week, as the Kiev forces moved towards the city of Kherson following the withdrawal of the Russian troops.The videos, presumably posted online by the soldier himself,The display of the insignia, popular among neo-Nazis, has met a mixed reaction online, with even some of those who support Ukraine in the ongoing conflict condemning the soldier's choice, given the especially brutal record of the SS brigade.Known as the Black Hunters, and later into WWII as the 36th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, the brigade was a penal unit composed of convicted criminals and led by a notorious war criminal Oskar Dirlewanger.The footage with him is circulating online as well. Apart from that, an armored vehicle, fUnlike the original Reichsadler, who carried the Nazi swastika in its claws, the eagle in the Ukrainian flag had the Black Sun instead. The symbol is extremely popular among assorted neo-Nazis and is incorporated into the insignia of the notorious Azov regiment.Kiev has denied the presence of any neo-Nazi elements in the country's military, bluntly dismissing such assertion - and the goal to "denazify" Ukraine proclaimed by Moscow - as "Russian propaganda." Despite that, Ukrainian soldiers sporting various neo-Nazi symbols have repeatedly made it even to official imagery released by the country's authorities.For instance,. After the photo got viral, the presidency quietly removed it from all platforms it had been released onto without providing any explanations.