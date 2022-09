Defense Department-sponsored "Warrior Games" featured liberal comedian Jon Stewart awarding a member of Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion at Disney World. The Pentagon refused to tell The Grayzone whether US taxpayers funded the foreign competitors' travel.This August, during the Department of Defense's annual Warrior Games at Disney World in Orlando, Florida this August 19-28, liberal comedian Jon Stewart awarded a Ukrainian military veteran named Ihor Halushka the "Heart of the Team" award for "inspiring his team" with his "personal example."The pair are part of a team of forty Ukrainian veterans participating in the Warrior Games. They were joined at the ceremony for this year's competition by Darius Rucker, the former vocalist for the glorified bar band Hootie & the Blowfish, and liberal comedian Jon Stewart.Stewart triumphantly bellowed "Ihor!" as the Nazi was presented with his trophy.Reached by phone, Warrior Games communication director Travis Claytor would not tell The Grayzone who covered the travel expenses of Team Ukraine and other foreign competitors. Claytor merely stated that the Department of Defense is "not responsible" for their costs. However, he noted that "the relationship with each team is different." Ukraine and Canada are the only foreign teams participating in this year's competition.While promising this reporter a more complete response by email, Claytor has so far failed to deliver. video on the DoD Warrior Games YouTube channel entitled "Family Night at Magic Kingdom" shows some members of Team Ukraine enjoying a night out at the world-famous theme park.This year's Warrior Games are taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. Competitions include shooting, wheelchair rugby, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair basketball, field, golf, track, swimming, sitting volleyball and archery.Ukraine's team is composed of the same veteran-athletes that participated in the Invictus Games, a similar competition of wounded veterans founded by Prince Harry after the English royal attended the Warrior Games. Ukraine's Invictus Games team and Warrior Games team are both led by Oksana Gorbach, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Veterans Affairs."The organizational team of the Warrior Games in Ukraine includes the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, the Center for Strategic Communications 'StratCom Ukraine,' the NGO 'Invictus Ukraine Games,' the Strongman Federation of Ukraine, the 'Come Back Alive,'" the Ministry of Veterans Affairs website states. StratCom Ukraine, like the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, is a governmental body, while the others appear to be Ukrainian NGOs.An unlisted YouTube video by the Invictus Games on YouTube offers a close-up of Halushka working out with Nazi Black Sun symbol tattooed on his left elbow clearly visible. Halushka opted to cover the fascist symbol during photo ops at the Warrior Games.Halushka has never been shy about his ties to the Azov Battalion. During the Invictus Games this April, he whipped out an Azov flag as he accepted a gold medal, which was hosted in The Hague - where war criminals are normally tried, not awarded. Likewise, in Orlando, Haluskha wore an Azov Battalion t-shirt as he accepted a gold medal for indoor rowing. He was honored days later as the "heart" of his team.