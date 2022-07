© Daniil Bezsonov /Telegram



Kiev's forces shelled a detention center holding Ukrainian POWs early Friday morning to "threaten" their own troops who may want to surrender, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.the ministry said, calling the attack "outrageous."Authorities in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that theDPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov posted a graphic video on his Telegram channel, which showsAccording to Russia's Defense Ministry and local authorities,The ministry said the facility heldwhose fighters surrendered to Russian and Donbass forces during the siege of the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol. The battalion is notorious because it includes fighters with nationalist and neo-Nazi views.Speaking to Russia's TV Channel One, DPR head Denis Pushilin claimed that theMoscow destroyed the prison in order to pin the blame on Kiev, as well as to "hide the torture of prisoners and executions," the statement alleged.