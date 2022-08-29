© AFP/Petro Zadorozhnyy



"We have taken note of another groundless accusation against our country related to the Tribunal over Ukrainian war criminals. The upcoming Trial is aimed at bringing justice to war criminals, among which there are Nazis from the Azov Regiment. Washington is clearly afraid of making public the evidence of the inhumane acts committed by the members of this terrorist organization.



"The International Tribunal in Mariupol can shed light on the true essence of the Kiev regime, of which the United States diligently creates a bright and heroic image. American citizens will finally learn that in reality, their government is helping those who purposefully kill and torture the Russian people of Donbass and Ukraine."

Washington is afraid that crimes committed by Ukraine's Azov* neo-nazi regiment would come to light during the international tribunal for war criminals in Mariupol, the Russian Embassy to the US said.The Russian embassy noted thatA statement read:The embassy said Russia fully complies with the Geneva Conventions and guarantees Ukrainian captives proper conditions of detention.Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin earlier said thatHe noted that the DPR authorities would not delay the trial, adding that theThe politician stated that among suspects are neo-Nazis and some troops who committed atrocities in Donbass over the past 8 years.He noted that the DPR authorities would not delay the trial, adding that the Foreign Ministry is working to invite the international community to take part in the tribunal.