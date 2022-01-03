Ukrainian nationalists paraded in torchlight procession in Kiev with portraits of Hitler ally.Ukrainian far-right ultra nationalists held a torchlight procession in Kiev on Saturday night, celebrating a controversial WWII-Nazi collaborator. Israeli diplomats said the march "insulted" the memory of the Holocaust.The procession ended with a rally in front of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.The Israeli Embassy in Kiev condemned the procession.Bandera collaborated with the Nazi regime in Hitler's war against the USSR, and his followers were responsible for massacres of Poles and Jews. In 1959, he was assassinated, in reprisal, by a Soviet agent in Munich, Germany.