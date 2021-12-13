© FSB



More than 100 alleged supporters of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi youth 'murder cult,' thought to be planning to carry out attacks, were detained in an operation spanning across Russia, the country's security service has said.In a notice published on Monday, the FSB said "investigative measures and actions were carried out in relation to 106 supporters of the ... MKU ... identifiedwhile working alongside Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.According to the statement,. Meanwhile, three people said to be responsible for administering the organization's internet channels were also identified, having allegedly propagandized extremist ideology and called for violent actions on the instruction of the organization's founder, Yegor Krasnov.In the Penza region, situated southeast of Moscow, and the Komi Republic located in northwestern Russia, the FSB said it had stopped two extremist groups affiliated with the MKU. Officials, during raids of their homes.Earlier this month, the FSB announced it had thwarted "intelligence and sabotage activities on the territory of three Russian regions" byA spokesman for the Security Service of Ukraine, Artem Dekhtyarenko, denounced the statement, claiming that the arrests were fake and that they "should be considered exclusively through the prism of hybrid war, in which information propaganda and the spread of fakes play an important role."