© Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes



French police have arrested a group of left-wing radicals who are suspected of making bombs and plotting to wage urban warfare, reports say. The leader has allegedly fought alongside the Kurds in Syria.Seven people described as "ultra-left" were charged with forming a "terrorist criminal group" in order to carry out violent action, several French news outlets reported, citing official sources. Anti-terrorism prosecutors asked for pre-trial detention of six of the suspects who had appeared before a judge on Friday.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin later thanked police on social media for the operation against "these violent ultra-left activists," without confirming any details.Earlier reports said that a total of nine people were initially arrested on Tuesday in Vitry-sur-Seine, outside Paris, the southern city of Toulouse and a commune called Cubjac. Two of them were later released without prosecution. Le Parisien newspaper said that arrests also took place in Rennes, in the northeast.The suspects are six men and a woman, all in their early thirties.According to BFM TV,Police reportedly seized a truck belonging to one of the suspects, where they found components used for making bombs, including dangerous chemicals and steel balls that were to be used as shrapnel. A sawn-off shotgun, a handgun, a knife and ammo were seized, and some reports said that hunting rifles were found as well. Police also recovered protective gear, including a helmet and a riot shield.According to Le Parisien,. AFP, meanwhile, quoted a source saying that it was not yet confirmed by the investigators thatFrench politicians from conservative parties said the news came as a reminder of the threat posed by the radical left, and that the government's "lenient" attitudes have allowed left-wing extremists to flourish.