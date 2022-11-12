A board of elections worker secured the keys and told a Project Veritas journalist he was told "not to engage" with reporters who found the keys.
Philadelphia board of elections worker Kevin Richardson told PV, "I'm not in charge of knowing" why the keys were left unattended.
Comment: See the post on Instagram here.
Project Veritas also caught a Pennsylvania election official telling an undercover reporter to "vote Democrat" in a polling location.
A Pennsylvania election official was caught on hidden camera telling a Project Veritas journalist to "vote Democrat" inside a polling location.
The official, Christie Yang, is the election board's Mandarin translator.
The exchange occurred inside the polling location at 609 Snyder Ave. in Philadelphia.
"I asked you to vote the Rep — I mean the Democrat down ballot," Yang told the undercover journalist. "Because we're trying to focus on, if the Democrats win, then at least they represent us."
Yang explained to the journalist how she chooses is to look down the line and go with all of the Democrats.
"I don't bother with Republicans, because they're the Trump people," Yang added. "But if you want the Democrat win, you must focus — if we all focus on Democrat, we can win."
Comment: The Post Millenial noted that this information came as "Philadelphia announced that there would be a delay in counting votes after reinstating a process to detect duplicate ballots."
For anyone interested in election fraud, the documentary '2000 Mules' is a must-watch! See also: