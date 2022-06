The recently released Dinesh D'Souza documentary 2,000 Mules was met for the most part with a stony silence.However, ballot fraud is far from a novel idea, and, surprise, surprise, it is an overwhelmingly Democrat pastime.Who is Ozzie Myers? His first name is actually Michael; film buffs may be familiar with a character so named ! This Michael Myers turned 79 last month; he was a Democrat politician in Philadelphia. After the 1980 election, he ended up with a 3 year sentence for bribery and conspiracy. After his release, he started a political consulting firm, which begs the question, why don't burglars and pickpockets make an honest living like this when released from prison?One is almost frightened to ask why kind of advice Mr Myers gave his clients, but he appears to have got away with it for decades. Alas, on July 21, 2020 he was charged with the above offences relating to the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 primaries.These are only small scale frauds against fellow Democrats, but there can be no doubt there was big money involved for the people exposed by D'Souza and True The Vote. What though is the response of the mainstream media? As usual, the story isn't about Democrat mendacity but the response to it, thus we see headlines like Republicans weaponize Trump election fraud claims ahead of new polls. In other words: " Republicans pounce !"