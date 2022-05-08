rumble 2000 mules trailer election Fraud
"Our engineers are working around the clock to mitigate these attacks and prepare for a smooth rollout of our 1st movie launch '2000 Mules' tomorrow," says Rumble.

Rumble says it's been defending itself against an "unprecedented" level of cyberattacks as it prepares to launch Dinesh D'Souza's new documentary on election fraud.

A tweet from Rumble's official account reads, "MAJOR UPDATE: Within the last 24 hours Rumble has been under an unprecedented attack. Our engineers are working around the clock to mitigate these attacks and prepare for a smooth rollout of our 1st movie launch 2000 Mules tomorrow."

"As the situation evolves we will update here," the tweet continues.

The documentary 2000 Mules is expected to ruffle more than a few feathers. It tackles the ultra-controversial subject of the November 2020 presidential elections and claims to provide rock-solid evidence of ballot stuffing and fraudulent electoral practices in several key states.

D'Souza has said the movie will bring to light "a coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided."

