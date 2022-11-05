© Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images



The report authors urged the authorities to do more to counter what they see as disinformation from Moscow.The number of Germans who agree with Russia's position on the root causes of the Ukraine conflict has risen over the past several months, a recently published study reveals.Published on Wednesday and titled 'Endurance test for democracy: Pro-Russian conspiracy narratives and belief in disinformation in society', the paper is based on opinion polls conducted at intervals of several months.NATO's expansion and its attempts to drag Ukraine into its sphere of control were cited by Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the reasons for launching the military operation. The Kremlin argued that it had repeatedly tried to convey its national security concerns to the West, but they invariably fell on deaf ears.Senior Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that Kiev has not given up on the idea of joining the alliance, and that NATO has played a key role in strengthening the Ukrainian military.